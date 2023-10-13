The Mask of Haliya Launches Kickstarter for Filipino YA Graphic Novel

Filipino-American comic book publisher Kwento Comics has teamed with Clover Press to launch a Kickstarter campaign for The Mask of Haliya: Heir to the Warrior Moon, a new young-adult urban fantasy graphic novel.

Inspired by Philippine mythology, The Mask of Haliya: Heir to the Warrior Moon is the first release from Kwento — and is planned as the first in a series of books to be published by Clover. The 200-page graphic novel comes from writer Kaitlyn Fajilan, artist Renoida Renovilla, editor/art supervisor Jenapher Zheng, and colorist Charlyn Duy. The deluxe hardcover edition features a cover by DC vs. Vampires: All Out War artist Haining.

The Mask of Haliya’s Kickstarter campaign is timed to coincide with Filipino American History Month — and has already surpassed its initial goal of $5,000 USD. At the time of writing, the campaign has raised a total of $8,718 from 151 backers. The campaign concludes on Thursday, November 2 at 9 p.m. PT. The graphic novel itself currently expected to ship in March 2024.

What is The Mask of Haliya: Heir to the Warrior Moon about?

“In THE MASK OF HALIYA, seventeen-year-old Marisol Reyes is in need of a do-over,” the graphic novel’s official synopsis reads. “After getting kicked out of one too many schools for strange and unsettling behavior, Mari’s overbearing mother sends her to the Philippines for a fresh start. The promise of a normal life is dashed, however, when Mari attends her recently deceased Lola Talia’s wake. For it’s there she discovers a mysterious wooden mask that unlocks frightening visions … and terrifying abilities. So begins THE MASK OF HALIYA, where Mari must forge new allies and battle new foes, all while finding her place in a world on the brink of darkness. In the heart of Cebu, an ancient power awakens … The Mask has chosen its new heir.”

“We realized that Asian — and specifically, Filipino — characters, roles, and mythology were not seen in film, television, or comic books,” said Kwento Comics co-founder Cecilia Lim, “We wanted to be part of the solution and create stories that introduce Filipino and other Asian mythos to a wider audience.”

“We knew that the creation of these characters starts with women who look like us, who can share our stories and shared experiences in an authentic way, and in doing so, highlight the wonderous world of Philippine and other Asian mythology in our graphic novels,” added co-founder and chief operating officer Waverley Lim.

“After meeting the Lims and reading their comics, I knew we wanted to publish THE MASK OF HALIYA,” said Clover Press publisher Hank Kanalz. “Filipinos have played a huge part in comics’ history, and I’m personally thrilled to assist in our representation on the page as well.”