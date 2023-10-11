The Avengers Now Have the Perfect Base

Earth’s Mightiest Heroes have assembled in a number of bases over the years. However, the newest headquarters of the Avengers may be the best one in the team’s history.

Avengers #6 by Jed MacKay, Ivan Fiorelli, and Federico Blee concludes the battle between the Avengers and the Ashen Combine. The team splits up to tackle the cosmic villains as they invade Earth, while Black Panther and Captain America infiltrate their ship. To their surprise, the ship is sentient and an unwilling servant of the Ashen Combine, known as the Impossible City.

Black Panther is able to destroy the electronic chains the Ashen Combine used to control the Impossible City. The sentient ship is thankful for the heroes’ help, having originally been created to be a prison for the Ashen Combine. However, the villains’ defeat left the Impossible City with a new problem.

The Impossible City revealed that its memories had been erased by the Ashen Combine when it was enslaved. While it recalled its original purpose as a prison, it could not recall who had created it or where it had come from. However, having been impressed by the Avengers and sharing their values, it asked if it might join their team. The heroes unanimously agreed this was a good idea.

Why The Impossible City suits the Avengers

The Avengers have always operated on a global scale, but their headquarters have almost always been in New York City. The sole exceptions are the compound utilized by the West Coast Avengers, and a mountain base in the Arctic Circle. This is illogical, given how frequently the team is called upon outside the United States.

With the Impossible City on the team, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are mightier than ever. Ignoring the benefits to having a mobile base of operations, the Impossible City can also effectively monitor the entire planet. It would be fair to say The Avengers have recruited a new ally as well as a new headquarters.

Avengers #6 is now available at comic shops everywhere.