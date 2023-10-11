Avengers Comic Shows What Separates Thor From Other Gods

While some doubt his divinity, Thor is still counted as one of the mightiest beings in the Marvel Universe. His strength and cunning were tested against another self-declared deity, with the battle showing what separates the Odinson from other gods.

Avengers #6 by Jed MacKay, Ivan Fiorelli and Federico Blee continued the conflict between the Avengers and a new cosmic villain team. Known as the Ashen Combine, the villains each targeted a different city, hoping to divide and conquer. Thor’s opponent in this battle was Idol Alabaster, a self-declared god, whose presence inspired awe it could draw upon for power.

The Odinson was surprised by the strength his opponent displayed. Thankfully, he quickly realized a key difference between himself and Idol Alabaster. Namely, that his rival deity was dependent on the power of worship. This was something Thor had never counted on, and did not require like other gods.

(Image Source: Marvel)

It is a common trope in speculative fiction that gods’ relationships with their followers are parasitic. The more followers a god has or the firmer the faith of those worshipers, the stronger they become. Conversely, a deity who loses followers loses power. However, this has never been the case with the Asgardians of the Marvel Universe.

While Loki once speculated that mortals created the gods rather than the other way around, this has never been shown conclusively. In any event, whether or not anyone believes in Thor as a god, he believes in himself. That proved to be all the difference facing Idol Alabaster, who required followers to have any power.

(Image Source: Marvel)

Beyond showing that Thor requires no worship, the battle also showcased his cunning. While he is best known for his strength, the Odinson has a head for strategy as well. This enabled him to turn Idol Alabaster’s greatest strength into a weakness, and win the day.

Avengers #6 is now available at comic shops everywhere.