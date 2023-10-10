Batman and Robin Introduces a New Adam West-Inspired Bat-Tool

The utility belts worn by Batman and Robin are famed for their unlikely contents. However, a new comic reveals a Bat-Tool seemingly inspired by late Batman actor Adam West.

The opening scene of Batman and Robin #2 by Joshua Williamson and Simone Di Meo pits the Dynamic Duo against an unusual threat. The previous issue saw Batman dosed with a gas that made him attractive to bats, “while turning them ravenous.” This led to a cliffhanger ending, with father and son evading the crazed bat swarms as the villains escaped.

The heroes’ options were limited, given their desire to avoid harming helpless animals. Thankfully, Batman had prepared a special smoke bomb based upon his mother’s recipe for keeping bats away from Wayne Manor. While this Bat-gadget was convenient, it was also a modern spin upon one of Batman’s most infamous and unlikely tools.

Batman and Robin use a number of repellents

1966’s Batman: The Movie featured a scene in which Batman was menaced by a shark carrying a bomb. He was able to drive the beast away using his one of his Oceanic Repellent Bat Sprays. A rack inside the Bat-Copter revealed Batman had sprays ready to repel sharks, whales, manta rays and barracudas.

While the Bat Repellent is an amusing homage, it is a temporary solution to a permanent problem. The Dynamic Duo later determined that the gas pellet altered Batman’s pheromones to make the bats of Gotham City hostile towards him. This leaves Batman unable to go out at night for fear of attracting the unwanted attention of his namesake. While the Bat Repellent might keep bats away for a time, the smell also makes Batman’s trademark stealth impossible.

Batman and Robin #2 is now available at comic shops everywhere.