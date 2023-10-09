New Green Lantern Ring Has Unexpected Power

The Power Ring of a Green Lantern is one of the most versatile weapons in the DC Universe. However, the ring created by Hal Jordan recently revealed a power that he never had before.

The opening scene of Green Lantern #4 by Jeremy Adams and Xermanico found Jordan confronted by his former mentor, Sinestro. On the run and with no other way off Earth, Sinestro demanded Hal give him his Power Ring. However, Sinestro quickly learned that the ring Jordan forged from his own willpower could not be used by anyone else.

(Image Source: DC)

This is a major change in the classic status quo for Green Lantern. While most famous for their inability to effect things which are yellow, the Power Ring does have other weaknesses. Chief among them is that there is usually nothing to stop the ring from being stolen.

How a Green Lantern Ring Can be Stolen

There are numerous examples in DC Comics of Green Lanterns having their rings stolen or overpowered by sufficiently willful individuals. Superman, Supergirl and Lobo have successfully taken control of a Green Lantern’s ring. The assassin Deathstroke was briefly able to prevent Green Lantern Kyle Rayner from utilizing his ring in close quarters. Batman was able to steal the ring from Hal Jordan, though Jordan claimed that was due to his being distracted.

(Image Source: DC)

While it is clear a Power Ring can be taken through trickery, there is less consistency as to whether anyone can make use of it. In the Silver Age, anyone could wield the ring once they wore it. In modern comics, only beings with sufficient willpower and courage can use a Power Ring to its full potential. This helped explain why so few villains tried to disarm Lanterns and take their rings for themselves.

It should be noted that the unique Power Ring wielded by Kyle Rayner during his tenure as the last Green Lantern is a notable exception to these rules. Forged by the Guardian Ganthet, Kyle’s ring had a DNA lock that only allowed it to be used by him or one of his relatives. It is unclear if this has any relation to Hal Jordan’s new ring. However, it is interesting that Hal has manifested a power previously unique to Kyle Rayner.

Green Lantern #4 releases on October 10, 2023.