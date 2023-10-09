GHOST Agents to Cross Over With Metropolis

The GHOST Agents are crossing over into the Art Deco future of Metropolis. Directed by Fritz Lang, the classic science fiction film recently entered the public domain, opening it up to adaptation into other media. However, the sci-spy series is uniquely suited to such a crossover.

Who Are The GHOST Agents?

GHOST (Global Hierarchy Of Secret Tactics) is an international organization devoted to protecting the world from unusual threats. Their agents are dispatched across time and space to combat lycanthropic drug addicts, interdimensional demons, and the terrorist group APOCALYPTICO. This makes it entirely possible for them to travel into the dark future of Metropolis.

(Image Source: Cosmic Lion Productions)

“I’ve always been a fan of Fritz Lang’s visionary work,” says Rocko Jerome, GHOST Agents’ creator and writer. He is particularly eager to draw upon Metropolis’ theme of the dangers of automation, while expanding the setting of his universe.

“The subject matter feels eerily prescient at a time when ‘artificial intelligence’ poses a real threat to our world,” Jerome notes. “Being able to draw on that inspiration and share its influential themes with a new generation of readers, as we weave it into the wider tapestry of GHOST Agents, is an absolute dream come true.”

GHOST Agent/Metropolis Kickstarter Explained

The book is complete, but Cosmic Lion Productions is running a Kickstarter drive to promote it, offering readers additional incentives. These rewards include collectible posters, original art, and copies of earlier out of print comics.

(Image Source: Cosmic Lion Productions)

However, the biggest incentive item is GHOST Agents’ first official toy. An action figure of Max Almond: Agent X-44 is available as an add-on or as part of a special tier. The figure was produced in collaboration with White Elephant Toyz as part of their Super Joe line.

The Kickstarter for GHOST Agents/Metropolis runs through November 3, 2023.