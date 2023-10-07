Savage Red Sonja Is Unleashed in New Comic Trailer

Dynamite Entertainment has released an official trailer for the upcoming first issue of Savage Red Sonja.

2023 is the 50th anniversary of Red Sonja‘s comic book debut. Not content to celebrate this momentous occasion with just one ongoing series, Dynamite stands poised to give Sonja another monthly book starting this November. A trailer for this book offers the first in-depth look at the She-Devil With a Sword’s “savage” new adventures.

Check out the trailer for Savage Red Sonja #1 below

What to expect from Savage Red Sonja

The brainchild of comic creator Dan Panosian, Savage Red Sonja promises a mature, visceral perspective on the iconic character. The title evokes the black-and-white Savage Sword of Conan magazine once published for mature readers by Marvel Comics. While the new series is rendered in full color, Panosian promises a similar level of bloody adventure.

“The alliteration is very appealing. But beyond that, I think it’s a side of Red Sonja that deserves some attention,” Panosian noted. “Red Sonja is a fierce force to be reckoned with.” Panosian also promised intrigue, a mystery, and a thoughtful look at Sonja’s history, alongside the action.

“We all have doubts about the paths in life we’ve chosen. This story explores the course her life has taken and how it has affected her,” Panosian teased. “Does she have any misgivings? Doubts? Fears? Regrets? Couple that with a very mysterious adventure and you have Savage Red Sonja!”

An accomplished artist, Dan Panosian is scripting Savage Red Sonja, and providing a cover for each issue. He also assembled the book’s all-star art team. Frank Cho and Arthur Adams will be providing the variant covers for the first issue, with model Rachel Hollon posing for the cosplay cover. The book’s interiors are being handled by artist Alessio Petillo and colorist Francesco Segala.

“I’ve been wanting to work with Alessio for years now and this is the perfect project for him,” enthused Panosian. “He draws everything well. Everything! I’m always stunned and impressed by the pages when I see them. Then I get to see them colored by the amazing Francesco Segala.”

Savage Red Sonja #1 arrives in comic shops everywhere on Wednesday, November 1.