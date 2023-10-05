Marvel Variant Covers Showcase the New Costumes of Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel Comics has announced a new collection of variant covers showcasing the various new costumes Peter Parker and Miles Morales will be able to wear in Insomniac Games‘ upcoming PlayStation 5 title Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

The House of Ideas has revealed 10 design variants featuring unlockable suits from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Five of the variants feature Peter’s new suits, while the other five feature Miles’ new suits. These special covers will accompany Marvel‘s various Spider-Man titles throughout November and December.

Check out all the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Variant Covers below:

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #37 Apunkalyptic Suit Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Variant Cover by Jerad Marantz SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #1 Aurantia Suit Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Variant Cover by Raf Grassetti AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #38 Stone Monkey Suit Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Variant Cover by Victoria Ying AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: GANG WAR FIRST STRIKE #1 Red Spectre Suit Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Variant Cover by Sweeney Boo MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #12 Biomechanical Suit Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Variant Cover by Jerad Marantz AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #39 Tactical Suit Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Variant Cover by Joel Mandish VENOM #28 Tokusatsu Suit Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Variant Cover by Julia Blattman MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #13 Agimat Suit Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Variant Cover by Anthony Francisco AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #40 25th Century Suit Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Variant Cover by Anthony Francisco SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #2 Encoded Suit Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Variant Cover by Kris Anka

Peter’s unlockable suits are featured on Jerad Marantz‘s variant cover for Amazing Spider-Man #37 (on sale November 8), Raf Grassetti’s cover for Superior Spider-Man #1 (November 15), Victoria Ying‘s cover for Amazing Spider-Man #38 (November 22), Joel Mandish’s cover for Amazing Spider-Man #39 (December 6), and Anthony Francisco’s cover for Amazing Spider-Man #40 (December 20). Meanwhile, Miles’ suits are featured on Sweeney Boo’s cover for Amazing Spider-Man: Gang War First Strike #1 (November 29), Marantz’s cover for Miles Morales: Spider-Man #12 (November 29), Julia Blattman’s cover for Venom #28 (December 6), Francisco’s cover for Miles Morales: Spider-Man #13 (December 13), and Kris Anka’s cover for Superior Spider-Man #2 (December 20).

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 swings onto the PS5 this month

In the meantime, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 itself arrives on the PS5 later this month. It serves as a follow-up to the acclaimed 2018 video game Marvel’s Spider-Man and its 2020 spin-off, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The sequel allows players to take control of both Peter and Miles as they contend with new threats — including Kraven the Hunter and Venom. In addition to the previous games’ main setting of Manhattan, players can also now explore Brooklyn and Queens.

An official synopsis for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 reads as follows: “The Spider-Men, Peter Parker and Miles Morales, enter new chapters in their lives as they balance their responsibilities as protectors of Marvel’s New York. As Harry Osborne, Peter’s best friend, returns into his life, and Miles looks to build his future beyond high school, the relationship between our heroes is tested and strained as the Symbiote appears to threaten them, the city, and the ones they love.”

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 releases exclusively for the PS5 on Friday, October 20.