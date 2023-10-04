Cereal Graphic Novel Preview Heralds AHOY’s Breakfast Monster Satire

AHOY Comics has released an official preview for the upcoming trade paperback edition of Cereal, writer Mark Russell and artist Peter Snejbjerg’s satirical monster comic.

Cereal arrives in comic shops and bookstores next Wednesday. The breakfast mascot-themed graphic novel collects all of Russell and Snejbjerg’s existing “Cereal” chapters, which were originally serialized (no pun intended) in AHOY’s Edgar Allan Poe’s Snifter Of… anthologies. It also includes an all-new, three-part conclusion — comprised of 42 never-before-published pages. At this time, AHOY has shared six fully-lettered preview pages from the Cereal TPB, which features cover art by Snejbjerg.

Check out the official preview for Cereal below:

What is AHOY Comics’ Cereal about?

“‘What We Do In the Shadows’ meets ‘Monster Squad’ in this dark, distinctly adult — and lovingly funny — take on an earlier generation’s beloved monsters,” the official synopsis for Cereal reads.

“The Marquis de Cocoa, recently transformed into a vampire, braves the agony of sunrise to throw his famous breakfast parties, where he plays his deadly games with such oddly familiar characters as the Quaker, Beau Berrie, and The Brute,” it continues. “Featuring lush, evocative art by Peter Snejbjerg (Starman), this volume collects every chapter from AHOY’s Edgar Allan Poe anthologies, plus an all-new three-part conclusion. ‘A satirical farce of everything that’s near and dear to every kid who grew up watching Hammer monster movies and eating cereal for breakfast.’ -ComicMix.”

“Monsters play such an expansive role in our collective conscience, being used for everything from giving face to our deepest fears to selling us breakfast cereal,” said Russell. “This book looks at monsters from every angle at once. It sees them as we are — as cartoonish but scary, as comical, and yet, still sad.”

“CEREAL is a delicious slice of satire,” added AHOY Editor-in-Chief Tom Peyer. “I can’t wait for readers to load up on pop rocks, down a bunch of soda, and discover the charm of The Marquis de Cocoa, the Quaker, Beau Berrie, and The Brute.”

Cereal goes on sale Wednesday, October 11 from AHOY Comics.