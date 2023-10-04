Incredible Hulk #6 Features the Marvel Hero’s ‘Gnarliest’ Transformation Ever

By Noah Dominguez

Incredible Hulk writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson says the upcoming sixth issue of his run on the book features the “gnarliest” transformation sequence in the Marvel hero’s long history.

“Issue #6 — you can tell your listeners this, too, man — issue #6 has the gnarliest transformation that Hulk has ever done in a book, hands down,” Johnson said during an appearance on the Spec Tales podcast. “I’ll take that to the bank, dude. There’s never been a rougher transformation than this one. I’m gonna try to keep leveling it up, too. Like, I love, love, deeply love the one in issue #1 … the one at the end of issue #2 was concise, but it was also super cool.”

Incredible Hulk #6 introduces a new version of Ghost Rider

Written by Johnson and illustrated by Nic Klein, Incredible Hulk #6 hits comic shops this November. However, the Hulk’s most gruesome transformation to date isn’t the only thing Johnson and Klein have in store. The issue also introduces a new, World War II-era version of Ghost Rider to the Marvel Universe.

“ATTACK OF THE ZOMBIE GHOST RIDER!” the official synopsis for Incredible Hulk #6 reads. “Charlie reminds Bruce that he’s more than a man on the run — he’s an Avenger, a hero. And heroes help people. When their travels lead them to a Texas town under attack by dreaded monstrosities known as war devils, it’s time for the Hulk to step in … but he rouses an undead Spirit of Vengeance from his eternal slumber, summoning a 100-year-old Ghost Rider to ride down the Hulk!”

Incredible Hulk #6 goes on sale Wednesday, November 22 from Marvel Comics.

Note: Spec Tales is a podcast that releases a new episode every Wednesday. In it, hosts Jake and Jesús ask collectors and creators to share their comic book “Grail Tales.” Each episode also includes a segment where Jake, Jesús and their guests speculate as to which comics may increase in value.

Noah Dominguez
Noah Dominguez

Noah E. Dominguez is a barely sentient bag of meat and juice who works as the Senior Editor in charge of comics at SuperHeroHype and ComingSoon. In addition to comic books, he loves cartoons, slasher movies, skateboarding, pro wrestling, and has an unironic Black Flag tattoo. He has previously written for sites like WhatCulture, GamingAccessWeekly, and CBR.

Share article

Trending

Related

X