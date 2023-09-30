Marvel Honors Native American Heritage Month With Variant Covers, Backup Stories

This year, Marvel Comics is celebrating Native American Heritage Month with special variant covers and backup stories from Indigenous and First Nations creators.

At this time, Marvel has revealed Cherokee artist Roy Boney’s “Heritage Variant Covers” for Ghost Rider #20 by Benjamin Percy and Cory Smith, and Sensational She-Hulk #2 by Rainbow Rowell and Andres Genolet — both of which are due out in November. Boney’s Ghost Rider variant sees Spirit Rider Kushala join forces with Johnny Blaze. Meanwhile, his Sensational She-Hulk variant once again teams Wyatt Wingfoot with ex-girlfriend Jen Walters.

Additionally, Ghost-Rider #20 and Sensational She-Hulk #2 will include eight-page backup stories featuring those same respective character team-ups. The Ghost Rider backup story comes from the creative team of Steven Paul Judd and Shaun Beyale, while the Sensational She-Hulk one comes from Bobby Wilson and David Cutler.

Check out Roy Boney’s Heritage Variant Covers for Ghost Rider #20 and Sensational She-Hulk #2 below:

What are Marvel’s Native American Heritage Month backup stories about?

An official synopsis for Judd and Beyale’s Ghost Rider #20 story reads as follows: “Witness a fiery vengeance that’s been burning for centuries in a story by writer Steven Paul Judd and artist Shaun Beyale! Johnny Blaze, Ghost Rider, crosses paths with Kushula, the Sorcerer Supreme and Ghost Rider of the 1800s also known as Spirit Rider. As they rev up for battle against an ancient foe, they’ll learn about the different methods they use to tame the spirit of vengeance!”

Marvel has also revealed the synopsis for Wilson and David Cutler’s Sensational She-Hulk #2 story. “The Best Friend of the Marvel Universe and She-Hulk‘s ex-boyfriend makes his triumphant return in a story by writer Bobby Wilson and artist David Cutler!” it reads. “It’s up to Wyatt Wingfoot and She-Hulk to defend Washington D.C. from a full-blown Negative Zone invasion. Powered up by new tech and strengthened by his status as chief of the Keewazi Nation, Wyatt finds an inventive solution to stopping Blastaar’s endless forces!”

According to the publisher, these stories are in the same spirit as last year’s Marvel’s Voices: Heritage one-shot. Furthermore, they will “give readers a chance to discover Kushala and Wyatt Wingfoot’s goals and legacy, all while setting them up for exciting future journeys in the Marvel Universe.”

Ghost Rider #20 goes on sale Wednesday, November 15 from Marvel Comics. The issue features a main cover by Bjorn Barends. Sensational She-Hulk #2 follows suit on Wednesday, November 22. That issue has a main cover by Jen Bartel.