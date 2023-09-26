Marvel’s ‘Giant-Size’ Issues Celebrate 50th Anniversary With New One-Shots

Next year, Marvel Comics is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its Giant-Size line with an all-new collection of massive one-shots.

Things begin in January with Giant-Size Spider-Man #1, which comes from Miles Morales: Spider-Man writer Cody Ziglar and Marvel Stormbreaker artist Iban Coello. Ziglar and Coello’s story pits Miles Morales/Spider-Man against Dylan Brock/Venom. Additionally, Giant-Size Spider-Man #1 reprints Ultimate Comics: Spider-Man #22 by Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli, which features the conclusion of Miles’ very first battle with Ultimate Venom.

Check out Bryan Hitch‘s cover art for Giant-Size Spider-Man #1 below:

However, before the 50th anniversary celebration kicks off proper, Marvel is reprinting its first-ever Giant-Size issue: Giant-Size Super-Stars #1 by Gerry Conway and Rich Buckler. Giant-Size Super-Stars #1 Facsimile Edition hits comic shops late this coming December, featuring the Thing‘s main-event fight against the Hulk in all its glory — complete with Buckler’s original cover art and even all the original ads from 1974.

“Like all the best bouts, this one takes place in the ring at Madison Square Garden — with the Fantastic Four watching on!” Marvel explains. “In the green corner, it’s Bruce Banner’s incredible alter ego! In the orange corner, it’s bashful Benjamin J. Grimm! But there’s a twist to this fight that you won’t believe — and the formidable warrior Thundra is on hand to tag in! Will it be Clobberin’ Time for the Hulk? Or will the ever-lovin’ Thing get smashed?”

Marvel’s Giant-Size issues changed the game

“Throughout Marvel’s historic Bronze Age of the 1970s, there were tales so titanic, adventures so grand, and battles so larger than life that they could only be told in special GIANT-SIZE comics!” the House of Ideas wrote in its official announcement.

The publisher continued, “Before crossover events became the norm, True Believers knew that GIANT-SIZE issues were home to Marvel’s most earth-shattering developments! During its original run, the pages of GIANT-SIZE included legendary Marvel moments like the groundbreaking debut of the all-new, all-different X-Men, the wedding of Vision and Scarlet Witch, Spider-Man’s run-in with Dracula, and the first appearances of Multiple Man, Lilith, Korvac, and Tigra … Ever since then, when fans see GIANT-SIZE on a comic, they know they were in for an epic ride.” Marvel promises that its new Giant-Size one-shots launching in 2024 will “pack the same punch.”

Giant-Size Super-Stars #1 Facsimile Edition goes on sale Wednesday, December 27 from Marvel Comics. Giant-Size Spider-Man #1 follows suit on January 10, 2024.