Daredevil Kicks a Head off in Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood #1 First Look

Marvel Comics has released a first-look preview for Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood #1, which shambles into comic shops just in time for Halloween.

Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood is a four-issue anthology series that marks the latest entry in the long-running Marvel Zombies saga. The first issue comes from writers Garth Ennis, Alex Segura, and Ashley Allen alongside artists Rachael Stott, Javi Fernández, and Justin Mason. The first-look preview consists of Gabriele Dell’Otto‘s cover art, plus four unlettered interior pages.

Check out the first-look preview for Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood #1 below:

What to expect from Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood #1

Ennis and Stott’s story in Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood #1 is titled “Undefeated.” In it, a zombified Daredevil fight another zombie in an underground cage match. (Judging by the gruesome preview, it’s safe to say the undead Man Without Fear’s undefeated record is staying intact.) Meanwhile, a still-alive Spider-Man has to contend with a zombie horde in Segura and Fernández’s “Hope.” Finally, Allen and Mason’s “Deliverance” pits Moon Knight against a zombified Iron Man.

“The undead plague starts here … and you know it won’t stop until everyone’s in its clutches!” the debut issue’s official synopsis reads. “This first of four action-packed, utterly original, gloriously gory anthology issues features Daredevil, Spider-Man, Moon Knight and many, many more Marvel heroes and villains beset by ever-growing zombie hordes! In a brutal, bloodstained world, can hope survive? Or will creeping, gnawing, shambling horror win out at last…?”

Marvel Zombies originally began as a five-issue limited series by Robert Kirkman and Sean Phillips. Spinning out of Ultimate Fantastic Four, that first series ran from late 2005 to mid 2006. Since then, number of sequels and spin-offs have followed. Marvel Zombies even got an on-screen adaptation via Marvel Studios’ Disney+ animated series What If…? in 2021. A four-episode Marvel Zombies spin-off series is in the works for the streaming platform as well.

Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood #1 goes on sale Wednesday, October 25 from Marvel Comics.