Marvel Heroes Shred the Gnar in ‘Ski Chalet’ Variant Cover Series

Marvel‘s iconic superheroes hit the slopes (or otherwise enjoy the snow) in the publisher’s newly announced “Ski Chalet” variant cover series.

A total of seven Ski Chalet Variant Covers will ship with various Marvel Comics titles throughout the month of December. At this time, the House of Ideas has revealed the first five of these covers — namely, Lucas Werneck‘s variant for Thunderbolts #1, Greg Land’s variant for Captain America #4, Pablo Villalobos’ variant for Doctor Strange #10, Humberto Ramos​​​​​​​’ variant for Spider-Boy #2, and Russell Dauterman‘s variant for X-Men #29. The likes of White Widow and Spider-Boy can be seen shredding the gnar, while Captain America poses with his skis. Elsewhere, Clea and Storm can be seen taking a moment to enjoy the brisk air.

Check out Marvel’s first five Ski Chalet Variant Covers below:

Marvel has two more Ski Chalet variants in store

The aforementioned heroes won’t be alone in their wintertime fun. J. Scott Campbell is drawing a Ski Chalet Variant Cover for Amazing Spider-Man #40, while David Nakayama is doing one for Spider-Woman #2. Marvel will reveal these last two covers at a later time. Until then, the full list of Ski Chalet variants and their release dates can be found below:

On Sale 12/6

THUNDERBOLTS #1 Ski Chalet Variant Cover by Lucas Werneck

On Sale 12/13

CAPTAIN AMERICA #4 Ski Chalet Variant Cover by Greg Land​​​​​​​

On Sale 12/20

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #40 Ski Chalet Variant Cover by J. Scott Campbell​​​​​​​

On Sale 12/27