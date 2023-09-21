Marvel’s Uncanny Spider-Man Brings Back a Beloved Hero in a New Identity

The X-Man Nightcrawler has taken on the identity of New York City’s newest Spider-Man. This is necessary due to the anti-Mutant forces that took over Manhattan following the Fall of X event.

Uncanny Spider-Man #1 by Si Spurrier and Lee Garbett establishes Kurt Wagner’s new identity. Left without the resources he once enjoyed with the X-Men, Nightcrawler borrows a costume from Peter Parker. This allows him to keep protecting the people of Manhattan, while hiding his mutant nature.

There is a deep irony in how easily this new Spider-Man is accepted despite his sinister appearance and barbed tale. While Mutants are widely hated, the people Nightcrawler protects have no problem with a “devil on a redemptive journey.” Kurt lets this presumption slide because, based on reports of a blue demon killing world leaders at the Hellfire Gala, it might be true.

Why Nightcrawler is a perfect Spider-Man

Beyond his new costume offering him the perfect disguise, Nightcrawler is an ideal substitute for Spider-Man. Both heroes favor an acrobatic style of combat and Kurt Wagner is only slightly less famous for crawling on walls than Spidey. They are both also known for their wit in the heat of battle, though Kurt still trouble translating his best quips into English.

Thematically, Nightcrawler is also worthy of the Spider-Man legacy because of his poor reputation and general rotten luck. While he doesn’t have J. Jonah Jameson bad-mouthing him in the press, Nightcrawler knows what it is like to defend a world that hates and fears you. Kurt also has the “old Parker luck” when it comes to women. He saves a beautiful woman from a mugger, but the mood is killed when she turns out to be an anti-mutant bigot.

Uncanny Spider-Man #1 is now available in comic shops everywhere.