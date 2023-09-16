Marvel Introduces a New Thor Corps in Immortal Thor #5

This December, writer Al Ewing and artist Martín Cóccolo introduce an all-new Thor Corps to the Marvel Universe within the pages of Immortal Thor #5.

“Toranos has returned — and to face him, the King of Asgard has gathered his army,” an official synopsis for Immortal Thor #5 reads. “But if even an army of storm gods could not stop the Elder God of Thunder … what then? This is the story of the Immortal Thor … and the battle that will define him.” Marvel has also revealed Alex Ross‘ cover art for the issue, which shows Thor charging into battle alongside other characters who have wielded his power over the years — such as Jane Foster, Storm, Loki (Ikol), and Beta Ray Bill.

“Well, let’s talk about that cover … it’s basically everyone — well, not everybody, because Eric Masterson is sadly no longer with us — but a whole bunch of people who have previously been Thor are Thor again … to back up Thor. The main Thor!” Ewing said on the This Week in Marvel podcast.

Check out Alex Ross’ cover for Immortal Thor #5, featuring the new Thor Corps, below:

During the podcast, Ewing also discussed his approach to writing Immortal Thor as a whole. “I had it in my head for a while that I wanted to do a second IMMORTAL title because I wanted another swing at something that was that big and meaningful,” he said. “I was also looking to do something a bit more optimistic. Hulk is a very horror-based character, and I was writing a lot of heavy emotional stuff in there … I think Thor, in his nature, is a high fantasy character … so you sort of write that from a position of hope. That’s nice — it’s nice to have a little hope!”

The history of Marvel’s Thor Corps

Created by Tom DeFalco and Pat Olliffe, the original incarnation of the Thor Corps first appeared in 1991’s Mighty Thor #440 and #441 before spinning off into an eponymous four-issue limited series. The trio consisted of the Beta Ray Bill, Eric Masterson, and Dargo Ktor incarnations of Thor.

The original Thor Corps had its last hurrah in 1993’s Thor Corps #4. However, a new, much larger Thor Cops eventually emerged as part of 2015’s Secret Wars. This lineup consisted of countless incarnations of the God of Thunder from across the multiverse, including the prime Earth-616 versions of Thor Odinson and Jane Foster.

Immortal Thor #5 goes on sale Wednesday, December 13 from Marvel Comics.