Fables: DC Issues Statement on Creator’s Public Domain Claim

After Fables creator Bill Willingham posted online stating that he released the rights of the franchise into the public domain, DC has provided a statement in response to his claim.

What was DC’s statement about Bill Willingham’s Fables public domain claim?

In a statement from DC, the company reiterated that it owns the rights to the Fables comics, storylines, characters, and elements. The message also notes that DC will take action against infringement of the property.

“The Fables comic books and graphic novels published by DC, and the storylines, characters, and elements therein, are owned by DC and protected under the copyright laws of the United States and throughout the world in accordance with applicable law and are not in the public domain,” the statement reads. “DC reserves all rights and will take such action as DC deems necessary or appropriate to protect its intellectual property rights.”

This comes just a day after Willingham made a lengthy post on his Substack about releasing said rights due to clashes between himself and the company.