The Marvel Art of David Nakayama Launches on Kickstarter (Exclusive Artwork)

Clover Press has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for The Marvel Art of David Nakayama, the third entry in its The Marvel Art Of… series of high-end, boutique artbooks.

At this time, SuperHeroHype can exclusively reveal three pieces of artwork that will be featured as part of The Marvel Art of David Nakayama. These include textless versions of Nakayama’s Unknown Comic Books-exclusive variant cover for Immortal X-Men #1, his main cover for Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse #5, and his variant cover for Wolverine #25. Check those out below:

“It’s been such an interesting challenge picking the key images for this book,” Nakayama exclusively told SuperHeroHype. “Drawing from hundreds of covers, how DO you pick the ones that encapsulate what my work’s about in general? In the end, I think what we’ve chosen for the slipcase, the alternate cover, the signature page — all of these were really successful on their own as comic covers, and they’re excellent highlights for the book. And I gotta say, this will be living on my bookshelf for the rest of my life, so you can bet that I’ve thought very carefully about what that cover was going to look like.”

What to expect from The Marvel Art of David Nakayama

The Marvel Art Of… books are a collaboration between Clover Press and Marvel itself. They seek to “showcase legendary Marvel Comics artists, featuring iconic images alongside rare and never-before-seen artwork.” The previous two books in the series celebrate the work of Alex Maleev and David Mack, respectively. Nakayama’s upcoming entry collects everything from the “colorful art from his DVD and Marvel Legends packaging art to his exclusive and rare retailer variants for the first time.” It also includes a foreword by fellow artist J. Scott Campbell.

Check out the cover, dust jacket, portfolio, slipcase, and sticker art for The Marvel Art of David Nakayama below:

“Guys, I’m stoked! Fans have been asking me for an Art Book for YEARS, and today I’m delighted to announce that it’s finally happening!” Nakayama said. “And at the highest possible quality too, thanks to the fine folks at Clover Press. I’ve gone back through my archives and assembled well over 10 years worth of work (!) — everything from my earliest Marvel Adventures stuff all the way up to today’s Hellfire Gala covers. If you’ve ever wanted the definitive collection of my work, this is definitely the way to get it.”

“David Nakayama’s work is remarkable! It’s fantastic seeing how his work has evolved over the years, and how his ‘signature style’ clicks into place,” Clover Books Publisher Hank Kanalz added. “We’re working directly with David to collect a beautiful representation of his work with Marvel. Supporting these campaigns supports each talent directly and provides access to fans who may not be able to connect with artists at conventions.”

The Marvel Art of David Nakayama is live on Kickstarter now.