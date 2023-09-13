Superman Upstages Santa on DC’s ‘Twas the ‘Mite Before Christmas Variant Cover

DC has revealed acclaimed artist Mitch Gerads‘ variant cover for DC’s ‘Twas the ‘Mite Before Christmas #1.

DC’s ‘Twas the ‘Mite Before Christmas is an 80-page, prestige-format one-shot set to hit comic shops this December. Gerads’ variant cover for the special holiday issue shows a group of children eagerly awaiting Santa Claus, only for Superman to show up and deliver their presents instead.

Check out Mitch Gerads’ variant cover for DC’s ‘Twas the ‘Mite Before Christmas #1 below:

What to expect from DC’s ‘Twas the ‘Mite Before Christmas

DC’s ‘Twas the ‘Mite Before Christmas comes from an all-star roster of writers and artists. The writers attached to the comic include Natalie Abrams, Michael W. Conrad, Josh Trujillo, Ethan Sacks, Zipporah Smith, Rob Levin, Sholly Fisch, and Jillian Grant. Meanwhile, the artists include Marcus Smith, Gavin Guidry, Andrew Drilon, Soo Lee, and Juan Bobillo, among others. Ben Caldwell provides the main cover art. In addition to Gerads’ variant, the issue will also ship with a 1:25 variant cover by Saowee.

“‘Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the house, not a creature was stirring, not even a .. Bat-Mite?!” an official synopsis for the 80-page anthology reads. “Join all your DC favorites as they take on eight classic holiday stories! From Constantine and Lex Luthor‘s Dickensian tale to Batwoman‘s puzzling Hanukkah hijinks to your classic cocoa-swilling Christmas romance switch with Harley and Amethyst, this book is a perfect companion for cookies by the fire and extra sour cream on your latkes. So pull up a sled and get ready for plenty of ho-ho-holiday hope to get you in the spirit of the season!”

DC’s ‘Twas the ‘Mite Before Christmas #1 goes on sale Tuesday, December 12.