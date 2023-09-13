Miles Morales: Spider-Man #11 Marks Marvel Art Challenge Winner’s Debut Issue

Marvel Art Atelier challenge winner Federica Mancin makes her debut as a Marvel Comics artist in October’s Miles Morales: Spider-Man #11.

Mancin joins writer Cody Ziglar on Miles Morales: Spider-Man #11, filling in for regular series artist Federico Vicentini (who still provides the issue’s cover artwork). At this time, Marvel has revealed Vicentini’s cover, as well as three unlettered interior preview pages illustrated by Mancin. These include a splash page featuring Miles Morales in a vampire-esque Spider-Man suit.

Check out the sneak peek inside Miles Morales: Spider-Man #11 below:

What to expect from Miles Morales: Spider-Man #11

Miles’ new wardrobe is fitting, seeing as how issue #11 of his current solo series teams him with none other than Blade. Together, the Spider-Man of Brooklyn and the half-vampire vampire hunter will take on the new Marvel villain known as Hightail.

“Having the opportunity to work on a Miles Morales issue as my first job at Marvel has been a dream come true as he is my favorite Marvel character,” Mancin said. “I have enjoyed every second of it, the chance to draw Miles swinging across New York or throwing webs at his enemies. Of course, all the action sequences were super fun to me, as I love trying to find ways to convey energy and motion through the page. I have also enjoyed bringing to life other cool characters like Blade or Hightail as they make the adventure even more gripping and thrilling. I think it’s going to be an amazing and spooky journey!”

How Federica Mancin became a Marvel Comics artist

Mancin has previously worked for such publishers as Odyssey Comics, Band of Bards, and Source Point Press. This past June, she was one of several aspiring comic book artists to take part in the Marvel Art Atelier training program — and was ultimately “selected as the strongest prospective mentee of the week on the basis of her work.”

“During the program,” Marvel explains, “a class of talented mentees unleashed their creativity under the expert guidance of Marvel artist and mentors Giuseppe Camuncoli and Olivier Coipel, along with Stormbreakers artists Peach Momoko and Natacha Bustos. This quartet of superstar Marvel talent taught the mentees all the tricks and techniques they need to bring the page to life in a way that only Marvel can do.”

The various mentees partook in “a series of themed challenges, including a final 24-hour challenge to draw an entire comic page.” Following her standout performance in these challenges, Mancin was selected to work on Miles Morales: Spider-Man #11. Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski gave her the assignment in person.

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #11 goes on sale Wednesday, October 18 from Marvel Comics.