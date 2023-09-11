Alex Ross Wins Reuben Award for Fantastic Four: Full Circle

Legendary comic book artist Alex Ross has been honored with a Reuben Award for his work on Fantastic Four: Full Circle.

Per Marvel, Ross won the National Cartoonists Society’s Reuben Award in the Graphic Novel Division for Fantastic Four: Full Circle on Friday, September 8. The other finalists in the category were Colleen Doran for Chivalry and Christian Meesey for Time Shopper.

What is Alex Ross’ Fantastic Four: Full Circle about?

Published by Abrams ComicArts as part of its MarvelArts line, Fantastic Four: Full Circle hit shelves in September 2022. The 64-page graphic novel is the first to be both written and illustrated by Ross. In it, the members of Marvel’s First Family ventures to the Negative Zone — where they encounter a familiar-looking adversary. Prior to its victory at the Reuben Awards, Full Circle was named a Best Graphic Novel of the Year by the Washington Post

“It’s a rainy night in Manhattan and not a creature is stirring except for … Ben Grimm. When an intruder suddenly appears inside the Baxter Building, the Fantastic Four — Mister Fantastic (Reed Richards), the Invisible Woman (Susan Storm Richards), the Human Torch (Johnny Storm), and the Thing (Ben Grimm) — find themselves surrounded by a swarm of invading parasites,” an official synopsis for the graphic novel reads.

“These carrion creatures composed of Negative Energy come to Earth using a human host as a delivery system. But for what purpose? And who is behind this untimely invasion?” it continues. “The Fantastic Four have no choice but to journey into the Negative Zone, an alien universe composed entirely of anti-matter, risking not just their own lives but the fate of the cosmos!”

Fantastic Four: Full Circle is on sale now from Abrams ComicArts.