Chris Claremont Celebrates 50 Years of Wolverine With Madripoor Knights Series

Early next year, legendary X-Men writer Chris Claremont reunites with Wolverine for Madripoor Knights, a new five-issue limited series celebrating the character’s 50th anniversary.

Wolverine: Madripoor Knights launches in February from writer Claremont and artist Edgar Salazar. The Marvel Comics series serves as a direct sequel to Claremont and Jim Lee’s iconic one-shot story from 1990’s Uncanny X-Men #268, which famously teamed Wolverine with Black Widow and Captain America. In it, “Captain America joins Wolverine and Black Widow in the dangerous streets of Madripoor to hunt down a planet-threatening weapon…and the multiple enemies looking to control it!”

Check out Philip Tan’s cover art for Wolverine: Madripoor Knights #1 below:

What to expect from Wolverine: Madripoor Knights

An official synopsis for Madripoor Knights #1 reads as follows: “Claremont, Cap, Widow, and Wolverine — together again! When a secret weapon brings Captain America to Madripoor, the trio team-up you’ve been waiting decades for will finally come to pass as the mission brings Logan and Black Widow into a race against time, against a multitude of foes, including the Hand! You’ve been waiting for this one … and you’ll never guess where it goes!”

“Hard to believe, Bub, I’ve known Logan for 50 years!” Claremont said of the new series as part of Marvel’s official announcement. “And Natasha was in the first Marvel story I ever wrote. This trip back to Madripoor reveals hidden truths about two of my favorite characters on the adventure that shaped their lives.”

Created by Roy Thomas, Len Wein, and John Romita Sr., Wolverine made his first full appearance in 1974’s Incredible Hulk #181. The claw-wielding mutant has gone on to become one of Marvel’s most iconic characters. Hugh Jackman famously played Wolverine in 20th Century Fox’s X-Men film universe, and will soon reprise the role in Marvel Studios’ Deadpool 3.

Wolverine: Madripoor Knights #1 goes on sale February 7, 2024 from Marvel Comics.