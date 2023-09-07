Marvel Reveals Spider-Man India’s Brand-New Costume

This October, Marvel‘s Pavitr Prabhakar/Spider-Man India is getting a brand-new costume to celebrate the fifth and final issue of his current limited series.

Marvel Comics has revealed artist Doaly’s “New Costume” variant cover for Spider-Man: India #5, which comes from writer Nikesh Shukla and interior artist Tadam Gyadu. Doaly’s cover art highlights Pavitr Prabhakar’s new threads, which were designed by Gyadu. Marvel describes the artist’s design as a “modern upgrade to Spider-Man India’s classic look.”

Check out Doaly’s New Costume Variant Cover for Spider-Man: India #5 below:

What to expect from Spider-Man: India #5

Of course, a new costume isn’t the only thing the fifth and final issue of Spider-Man: India has in store for Pavitr. Marvel explains that issue #5 “sets the character up for a bright future as his final battle with the Lizard puts all of Mumbai at risk. When the ravenous reptile’s dangerous experiments push the creature’s powerful ally over the edge, Pavitr’s one chance to save the city may rest with the last friends the wall-crawler ever thought he’d make!”

The five-issue Spider-Man: India series launched this past June as a collaboration between Shukla, Gyadu, and fellow artist Abhishek Malsuni. Thus far, the series has featured “exciting revelations about [Pavitr’s] home world, team-ups with Earth-616’s resident Spider-Men,” and “a new archenemy.”

Pavitr Prabhakar hails from Earth-50101. Created by Jeevan Kang, Suresh Seetharaman, and Sharad Devarajan, the character first appeared in 2004’s Spider-Man: India #1. In the years since his original series, Pavitr has factored into such multiversal stories as Spider-Verse, Web Warriors, and Spider-Geddon. Earlier this year, he made his big-screen debut as a key player in the acclaimed animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Deadpool star Karan Soni provided the character’s voice.

Spider-Man: India #5 goes on sale Wednesday, October 11 from Marvel Comics. The issue features a main cover by Adam Kubert.