Blood Commandment: Spawn’s Szymon Kudrański Crafts a Horrific Image Comics Series

Spawn and Punisher artist Szymon Kudrański is crafting a dark new horror series for Image Comics. It’s called Blood Commandment.

Image Comics announced Kudrański is creating a new four-issue horror miniseries, Blood Commandment, that launches in November 2023. The series follows a single father and his son, both isolated from the rest of the world, who are being hunted by an ungodly creature of the night.

“Being a single father can be tough, but for Ezra Connolly, it’s a duty he doesn’t take lightly,” the publisher teased. “Living off-grid, away from prying eyes, in the heart of forest country, he spends his days teaching his teenage son Wil survival skills. But Wil has questions, questions Ezra fears to answer—about his past, and about why they never leave the valley before sundown…”

Blood Commandment is a different kind of horror story

“It’s a story about the relationship between a father and his growing up son, facing a danger that threatens their lives,” said Kudrański. “Living far away from civilization in the middle of nowhere, surrounded by thick forests and mountains, they’re trying to survive the attack of a vampire. In such an isolated place, you can’t count on help from outside, it’s either fight or… run.”

He continued, ”I tried to return to the most classical rules of vampires and reinvent them a bit, where their origin lies in the bearing of a damned soul, instead of a ‘monster’ that just acts as a killing machine. Which removes the drama of the vampire character. Staying within the framework of faith and God, it deepens the tragedies of these characters. The first arc of Something Epic ends in November, the second arc starts in March. Blood Commandment is a great story for someone who is following and waiting for my solo work as a creator, writer and illustrator. I assure my readers that they will experience a lot of emotions while reading it!”

Featuring cover art by Kudrański, Blood Commandment #1 releases on November 1, 2023, from Image Comics.