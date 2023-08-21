Batman and Santa Claus Investigate a Brutal Crime in DC’s New Series

The Dark Knight is working on a new case with Father Christmas in a new DC Comics miniseries, Batman — Santa Claus: Silent Knight.

Per The Beat, Batman — Santa Claus: Silent Knight is a new four-issue miniseries written by Jeff Parker and illustrated by Michele Bandini. Launching in December 2023, is an in-canon story set before Christmas that sees the Caped Crusader and Kris Kringle work together to solve a grizzly crime involving monsters and other DC superheroes.

“SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN,” DC said of the series. “The four-part crossover event of a generation begins when a not-so-jolly St. Nick hits Gotham City to investigate a brutal crime in the days leading up to Christmas…What manner of man or beast could have committed such atrocities?! With the help of his former student, Batman, Santa will team up with the heroes of the DC Universe to right this wrong—or the world wakes up to coal in their stockings! A brutal, two-fisted holiday tale of hope, wonder, and monster hunting is the perfect treat to ring in the holidays—it’s Claus in canon!”

Santa Claus is no stranger to the DC universe

Batman — Santa Claus: Silent Knight is hardly St. Nick’s first appearance in DC Comics, with his original outing dating back to 1940’s Superman’s Christmas Adventures #1. He repeatedly shows up in the publisher’s Christmas specials and, in 1998’s DCU Holiday Bash #2, it was revealed he manages to bring Darkseid a lump of coal each and every year.

Batman — Santa Claus: Silent Knight #1 features cover and variant cover art by Dan Mora and additional variants by Derrick Chew, Otto Schmidt, and Tony Shasteen. Additionally, Ben Oliver is providing a “rub-and-smell” variant for the issue.

Batman — Santa Claus: Silent Knight #1 releases on December 5, 2023, from DC Comics.