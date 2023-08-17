Captain America Seemingly Just Gave an X-Man Permission to Commit Murder

Captain America/Steve Rogers seemingly gives Psylocke a license to kill in the first issue of Marvel Comics’ new Uncanny Avengers series, which ties into the X-Men’s Fall of X event.

In Uncanny Avengers #1, Captain America recruits a team to deal with the sudden emergence of a new, deadly Captain Krakoa. Scott Summers/Cyclops previously operated under the Captain Krakoa mantle; however, he was attacked by someone else, whose identity has not yet been revealed. The assailant wore the costume in the lead-up to the mutant massacre at the third annual Hellfire Gala.

Psylocke and Penance are both infiltrating an Orchis filtration center in Kansas City when Steve finds them. Prior to coming face-to-face with Captain America, Psylocke brutally murders a handful of Orchis guards while Penance leads some of the anti-mutant organization’s captives to safety.

“I have a little bit of experience fighting fascism,” Steve tells Psylocke and Penance. “It took me a couple of nights to get a bead on you, but if I can — so can Orchis. Our enemy is way ahead of us, and we need to get caught up fast. And I think, given the terrible events of the past few weeks, the world could use an example of unity. Was hoping you both would enlist in my new Avengers team.”

Captain America wants to avenge the fallen mutants

Psylocke considers rejecting the offer, noting that she doesn’t “think I can stand any lectures about my methods. They killed hundreds of thousands of mutants.”

Surprisingly, Steve is receptive to Psylocke’s “methods” and simply tells her to “avenge” her fallen friends and allies.

Secretly, Psylocke and Penance agree that they can both quit the team if Steve starts going “soft” and changes his mind about letting them kill their enemies. For now, however, they join forces with Captain America and the rest of the Uncanny Avengers, whose roster also includes Deadpool, Quicksilver, and Rogue.

Uncanny Avengers #1 is written by Gerry Duggan, illustrated by Javier Garrón, colored by Morry Hollowell, and lettered by VC’s Travis Lanham. Cover art comes from Garrón and Hollowell with variants by Alex Ross, Ario Anindito, Elena Casagrande, George Pérez, Richard Isanove, Greg Land, Frank D’Armata, R1C0, and Romy Jones.

Uncanny Avengers #1 is on sale now from Marvel Comics.