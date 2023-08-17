Carnage #1 Foil Variant Cover Revealed for Dark Upcoming Series

Marvel has given fans a look at the foil variant cover of Carnage #1 — the first issue of a new and dark series focused around Carnage.

The newly revealed foil variant cover — by Gabriele Dell’Otto — features Carnage in an intense and fearsome pose, flashing his teeth as tendrils emerge from his back. Speaking about the new series with Marvel, series writer Torunn Grønbekk described the new series as “gospel, according to Cletus Kasady” and noted that it will explore some “pretty dark themes.”

“What are powers without purpose? Having hunted down and triumphed over his greatest weaknesses, Carnage’s powers are unrivaled,” Grønbekk stated. “However, a piece is still missing—the symbiote needs a host with the ambition to match its own. And for Carnage, there was only ever one. (And you know who!)

“I knew writing Carnage would be an opportunity to explore some pretty dark themes, but I am surprised and delighted to find that the darkness is coming from some unexpected places. It is my kind of horror—overwhelmingly gruesome but still rooted firmly in humanity. Expect big symbiote action, mysteries, myth, and murder. This is gospel, according to Cletus Kasady, and he is the end of the world as we know it.”

Take a look at the Carnage #1 cover below:

Cover by Gabriele Dell’Otto

When does Carnage #1 release?

Carnage #1 is set to release on Wednesday, November 15. It will be written by Torunn Grønbekk with art by Pere Pérez. According to Marvel, the series will “reveal new levels of depravity and savagery” from the titular villain.