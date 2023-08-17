Kid Flash and the Flash of China Star in DC’s New Speed Force Series

Wallace “Ace” West/Kid Flash and Avery Ho/the Flash of China are starring in a new Speed Force series launching in November 2023 from DC Comics.

As reported exclusively by The Beat, Speed Force comes from writer Jarrett Williams and artist Daniele Di Nicuolo. The series will follow Wallace and Avery, both prominent members of the Flash Family who were introduced into DC’s continuity in the last decade, on a new mission that could forever alter their lives.

“Wallace West and Avery Ho: the young speedsters have been Teen Titans, Justice Leaguers, and above all, members of the Flash Family,” DC said of the series. “As they become aware of mysterious changes happening to the Speed Force, they race to Keystone City, where they encounter old friends, new threats, and a chance to forge their own paths.”

The Flash Family enters the Dawn of DC

Speed Force isn’t the only Flash-themed series that’s part of the Dawn of DC, a yearlong publishing event that began in January 2023. Wally West is running straight into a new reboot series from writer Si Spurrier and Mike Deodato Jr. that launches on September 26, 2023.

The solicitation for the first issue of Wally’s new series reads, “Wally West has never been quicker, more fulfilled, more heroic. His loving family is around him. And yet something is off. Very off. His evolving understanding of his powers has opened Wally to new avenues of sci-fi adventure and attuned his senses to strange new ideas. Something whispers from the dark vibrations beyond the Speed Force, and as Wally experiments with creative new approaches to his powers he encounters new realms, mysterious allies, and mind-shattering terrors. A new era for the Scarlet Speedster begins now from the team of Si Spurrier (Coda, Damn Them All) and Mike Deodato Jr. (Avengers).”

Speed Force #1 features cover art by Di Nicuolo and variants by Leirix and Deodato Jr. The issue releases on November 14, 2023, from DC Comics.