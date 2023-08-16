Marvel’s Voices: X-Men Trailer Previews a New Mutant-Themed Anthology

A new trailer for Marvel’s Voices: X-Men anthology readies readers for a one-shot starring Iceman, Jean Grey, Emma Frost, and more.

Marvel Entertainment posted a trailer for Marvel’s Voices: X-Men #1, a new one-shot from a number of talented creators that’s now available for purchase.

“MARVEL’S VOICES continues with this stunning anthology of all new stories celebrating Marvel’s mightiest mutants,” the solicitation reads. “From the exhilarating days of Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters to the current halcyon days of Krakoa, these stories span the gamut of the X-Men’s history—delving into the past of some of your favorite X-Men as well as looking toward their future. With an exciting lineup of fan-favorite creators and fresh new talent, you won’t want to miss out on this issue!”

View the Marvel’s Voices: X-Men #1 trailer below:

What stories are included in Marvel’s Voices: X-Men?

Marvel’s Voices: X-Men #1 features a total of six different stories, one of which (written by Jay Edidin, illustrated by Nina Vakueva, and colored by KJ Díaz) stars Destiny and Mystique during their time with the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants. An entry from Raphael Draccon, Carolina Munhóz, Jethro Morales, and Michael Wiggam, meanwhile, sees Gambit and Rogue attempt to spend a romantic night together only to then get caught up in a plot involving the Thieves Guild.

Along with a story starring Storm and Iceman from Jay Jurden, Wilton Santos, Oren Junior, and Andrew Dalhouse, the anthology also features a Jubilee and Lady Deathstrike team-up from Greg Pak, Daniel Bayliss, and Marcelo Costa.

Lastly, Al Ewing, Gustaffo Vargas, and Manuel Ananda Puppo are highlighting the anti-hero Solem in Marvel’s Voices: X-Men #1, while Sarah Kuhn, Jorge Corna, and James Campbell are exploring Emma Frost and Jean Grey’s dynamic with one another.

Marvel’s Voices: X-Men #1 features cover art by Bernard Chang. The one-shot is available now from Marvel Comics.