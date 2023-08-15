Stranger Things Scores a New Limited Series From Dark Horse Comics

Stranger Things: The Voyage, a new limited series from Dark Horse Comics, takes readers to the open seas this November.

Dark Horse Comics announced Stranger Things: The Voyage, a four-issue limited series, is launching in November 2023. The series is written by Michael Moreci (Stranger Things: Kamchatka, Barbaric), illustrated by Todor Hristov, colored by Francesco Segala, and lettered by Nate Piekos.

“Captain Jacoby is too broke to reject a shady deal from a group of Russians looking to get from Alaska back home on his freighter ship The Persephone, but things don’t go as planned,” the publisher said of Stranger Things: The Voyage. “Storms, demogorgons, strange doctors, and more all threaten the crew of The Persephone and their passage in this new series.”

Netflix’s Stranger Things universe continues to expand

The first season of Stranger Things, which was created by the Duffer Brothers, debuted on Netflix in 2016. Set in the 1980s, the show revolves around an ensemble living in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, who are trying to protect the city from a series of hostile threats emerging from another dimension called the Upside Down. The show has run for four seasons, while a fifth and final season is currently in development.

Dark Horse Comics has put out a number of Stranger Things titles in the past. These are a main Stranger Things series, a number of miniseries, and other graphic novels. Additionally, the publisher collaborated with IDW Publishing in 2020 for a Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons crossover. The two companies are currently working together again on a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Stranger Things crossover, which published its first issue in July 2023.

Stranger Things: The Voyage #1 features cover art by Marc Aspinall and variants by Kyle Lambert, Diego Galindo, and Hristov. The issue releases on November 1, 2023, from Dark Horse Comics.