Thanos Will Take on the Illuminati in New Marvel Comic Series

Marvel has announced a new Thanos-focused comic series that is set to hit comic book stores this coming November.

What is the new Thanos comic about?

According to Marvel’s own website, the series sees Thanos coming to Earth in order to “retrieve something he has lost.” The new Illuminati — comprised of Mr. Fantastic, Doctor Strange, Iron Man, Emma Frost, and Blue Marvel — seeks to stop Thanos, as they’re the ones who are hiding what he’s looking for. The group apparently has a secret that will “shatter the heavens and provoke Thanos’ deadly wrath like never before.”

You can take a look at Thanos #1’s cover, by Leinil Francis Yu, below:

You can also view the homage cover by Phil Noto below:

Thanos will be written by Christopher Cantwell with art by Luca Pizzari. The first issue for the four-issue series will hit shelves on November 8.

“I’ve had the honor and joy of writing some of Marvel’s greatest villains, so you can imagine how excited I am to not only tackle the Mad Titan himself, but pit him against some of the most powerful brains and fists out there — this latest lineup of the Illuminati,” Cantwell told Marvel. “But I think folks will find the backdrop of this story quite unexpected, mischievously funny, and heartbreakingly human, for what has drawn Thanos back screaming into the universe is a singular pain and desire for connection that he believes only one essence in existence (and non-existence) can give him … while this being is in turn grappling with some deeper questions about what they are, and what they want to be. Plus, Thanos hot-wires a pickup truck.”