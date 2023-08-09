Knight Terrors: Batman Just Got a New, Red Batsuit Thanks to Another Major DC Character

DC Comics’ Knight Terrors event gives Batman, who’s currently possessed by Deadman, a new, red Batsuit.

During DC’s Knight Terrors event, most of Prime Earth’s inhabitants have been thrown into a deep slumber thanks to the emergence of a deadly new villain, Insomnia, and his quest to retrieve the Nightmare Stone.

As Batman/Bruce Wayne sleeps, his body is being possessed by Deadman/Boston Brand, who is working with a recently resurrected Wesley Dodds/Sandman to find the Nightmare Stone before Insomnia does.

Damian Wayne finally joins the fight in DC’s Knight Terrors

In Knight Terrors #3 (released on August 10, 2023), Damian Wayne/Robin is also revealed to still be awake, as he began training his brain to control his dreams following the events of Dawn of DC Knight Terrors 2023 FCBD Special Edition #1. Damian, Deadman, and Wesley then hatch a plan to infiltrate a realm called the Hollow, which Boston describes as “not quite the waking world or the dreamscape,” in order to put a stop to Insomnia’s evil schemes.

Upon being injected with Wesley’s special sleep gas, the Deadman-possessed Batman gets a radical costume makeover. Bruce and Boston’s outfits essentially merge together, giving the new Batsuit a distinct red color and a hybrid Batman/Deadman logo on the chest.

Knight Terrors continues to play out in a handful of two-issue miniseries starring various DC heroes and villains who are trapped in their own nightmares. The final issue of the main series, Knight Terrors #4, release on August 22, 2023, before the event then comes to a close on August 29, 2023, with a final one-shot, Knight Terrors: Night’s End.

Knight Terrors #3 is written by Joshua Williamson. The issue features art by Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi, and Caspar Wijngaard, colors by Frank Martin and Wijngaard, and letters by Troy Peteri. Cover art comes from Ivan Reis, Danny Miki, and Brad Anderson, with variants by Francesco Mattina, Camuncoli Nessi, Martin, Gary Choo, Christian Duce, and Rex Lokus.

Knight Terrors #3 is on sale now from DC Comics.