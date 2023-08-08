Carnage Is Reborn in Rose Beach Cover Art for New Marvel Series

Rose Beach’s variant cover for Marvel Comics‘ new Carnage series readies the bloodthirsty symbiote for a new era.

Marvel Comics released Beach’s variant cover, which is also available as a virgin variant, for Carnage #1, the start of a new ongoing series from writer Torunn Grønbekk and artist Pere Pérez.

View Beach’s Carnage #1 variant cover below:

Carnage’s new series sets up a new Venom epic

The new Carnage series follows Death of the Venomverse, a five-issue limited series from Cullen Bunn, David Michelinie, Gerardo Sandoval, and Taigami. Death of the Venomverse sees Carnage embark on a quest to kill every version of Venom that exists in the multiverse so he can ascend to the throne of the King in Black.

Marvel Comics also teased Carnage’s new series will pave the way to a new Venom epic. More details will be revealed at a later date. Whether or not the epic relates to Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff’s upcoming stint as Venom also remains to be seen.

“What are powers without purpose?” Grønbekk said of the new series. “Having hunted down and triumphed over his greatest weaknesses, Carnage’s powers are unrivaled. However, a piece is still missing—the symbiote needs a host with the ambition to match its own. And for Carnage, there was only ever one. (And you know who!)

“I knew writing Carnage would be an opportunity to explore some pretty dark themes, but I am surprised and delighted to find that the darkness is coming from some unexpected places. It is my kind of horror—overwhelmingly gruesome, but still rooted firmly in humanity. Expect big symbiote action, mysteries, myth, and murder. This is gospel, according to Cletus Kasady, and he is the end of the world as we know it.”

Carnage #1 features cover art from Paulo Siqueira. The issue releases on November 15, 2023, from Marvel Comics.