Daredevil: Matt Murdock Unleashes a Biblical Threat in New Series First Look

Matt Murdock unleashes a biblical threat onto the world in Marvel Comics‘ first look at Saladin Ahmed and Aaron Kuder‘s upcoming Daredevil run.

Marvel Comics unveiled a preview for Daredevil #1, the start of a new series that officially launches in September2023. The uncolored pages see Matt back in Hell’s Kitchen while Elektra Natchios is shown battling a new, powerful-looking enemy that appears to take control of her body.

Check out the preview pages and cover gallery for Marvel’s Daredevil #1 below.

“DAREDEVIL #1 will reveal the shocking price Matt had to pay to escape the afterlife and the biblical consequences his freedom has unleashed on the world,” Marvel said of the new series. “A changed man in more ways than one, Matt has now embraced a new role in life while Elektra continues to defend Hell’s Kitchen as the Woman Without Fear. Elektra would like nothing more than to give Matt the peace he deserves and allow him to live the life he was seemingly destined for, but a new enemy has other plans. Matt’s reemergence has released an unholy threat and in order to stop it from preying on the souls of Hell’s Kitchen, Matt will have to become the devil once more and reckon with the deadliest of sins!”

Daredevil: What was Matt Murdock doing in the afterlife?

In the current Daredevil series by Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checcheto, Matt sacrificed himself in order to travel to Hell in an effort to save Foggy Nelson and Stick, who had become prisoners of a demonic force called the Beast. The end of Daredevil #13 saw Foggy and Stick return to Earth, while Matt (now dressed in a white costume as opposed to a red one) seems to still be trapped in the afterlife for the time being.

Zdarsky and Checcheto’s run concludes on August 14, 2023 with Daredevil #14. The solicitation for the issue reads, “THE ENDD! But of what? A life? A love? A marriage? Matt Murdock’s time as Daredevil? Or the latest and greatest run in one of Marvel’s most celebrated sagas? …All of the above?”

Daredevil #1 features cover art by John Romita Jr. and variant cover art by Aaron Kuder, Alex Lozano, Frank Miller, Ejikure, Pepe Larraz, and Whilce Portacio. The issue releases on September 13, 2023 from Marvel Comics.