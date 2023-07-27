Fall of X: A Fan-Favorite X-Man Just Nearly Killed All of Marvel’s Mutants

What was supposed to be a night of fun and celebration turns into an absolute nightmare for the X-Men after Professor X nearly obliterated all of mutantkind in Marvel Comics’ Hellfire Gala 2023 #1.

In Marvel‘s X-Men: Hellfire Gala 2023 #1, mutants and humans alike gather on Krakoa’s Mykines Island to celebrate the third annual event. The gala promises to be a big one for the mutants with the unveiling of a new X-Men team and new developments from Forge that could help solve the world’s housing shortages and food insecurities.

Fall of X brings Charles Xavier to his knees

Midway through the festivities, however, Mykines is attacked by the anti-mutant organization known as ORCHIS. The coordinated assault results in the death of Jean Grey and Bobby Drake/Iceman, among many others. To make matters even worse, Doctor Stasis (a clone of Mister Sinister) and M.O.D.O.K. reveal they’ve secretly been sabotaging Krakoa’s mutant medicine, which then gives Charles no choice but to surrender.

Charles is forced to use his powers to make all the mutants walk through Krakoa’s portals, which are supposed to take them off-planet to Arakko. Charles reluctantly does so, though a small handful of mutants are able to resist due to a psychic defense system called the Red Triangle protocol.

Professor Xavier manages to escape ORCHIS’ clutches thanks to some help from Rogue, but the victory is short-lived as Charles quickly learns Krakoa’s portals have been sabotaged and everyone who walked through the gates is now dead. By Rogue’s estimation, this means approximately a quarter million mutants were just killed due to Charles’ actions. Charles tells Rogue to avenge Krakoa (which then leads into the upcoming Uncanny Avengers miniseries) while he stays behind and solemnly contemplates what he’s done.

All hope is not yet lost for the X-Men

Luckily, some of those who were able to resist Charles’ powers also make it off Krakoa, including Emma Frost, Kate Pryde, Laura Kinney/Wolverine, and even Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, who became a member of Krakoa by marrying Typhoid Mary. Taking shelter in the basement of the old Hellfire Club, Invincible Iron Man #8 (by Gerry Duggan, Juan Frigeri, Bryan Valenza, and VC’s Joe Caramagna), which ties into the Hellfire Gala and Fall of X event, sees this group of survivors then have to battle an army of Stark Sentinels sent to murder them by Feilong.

X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 is written by Duggan (along with an interlude co-written by Jonathan Hickman) and features art by Adam Kubert, Luciano Vecchio, Matteo Lolli, Russell Dauterman, Javier Pina, R.B. Silva, Joshua Cassara, Kris Anna, Pepe Larraz, and Valerie Schiti. Rain Beredo, Cecil De La Cruz, Matthew Wilson, Erick Arciniega, and Marte Gracia provide color art and Virtual Calligraphy provides lettering. The one-shot is on sale now from Marvel Comics.