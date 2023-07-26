Marvel Teases Moon Knight’s Impending Death With New Variant Cover Series

Marvel has teased Moon Knight’s forthcoming death with a new series of variant covers.

Marvel Comics released the new series of variant covers in anticipation of the upcoming Death of Moon Knight storyline. The arc begins in Oct. 2023 with Moon Knight #28.

Check out the 17 Knight’s End variant covers below.

Included in the series are variants by Marcos Martin for Avengers #7 (releasing Nov. 1), Valerie Giangiordano for Amazing Spider-Man #28 (releasing Nov. 22), Bjorn Barends for Captain America #3 (releasing Nov. 29), Rod Reis for Captain Marvel #2 (releasing Nov. 22), Meghan Hetrick for Doctor Strange #9 (releasing Nov. 1), Dustin Nguyen for Daredevil #3 (releasing Nov. 8), Paul Azaceta for Ghost Rider #20 (releasing Nov. 15), Alex Maleev for Fantastic Four #13 (releasing Nov. 15), Derrick Chew for Incredible Hulk #6 (releasing Nov. 22), Leinil Francis Yu for Immortal Thor #4 (releasing Nov. 15), Phil Noto for Punisher #1 (releasing Nov. 8), Salvador Larroca for Miles Morales: Spider-Man #12 (releasing Nov. 29), Daniel Acuña for Sensational She-Hulk #2 (releasing Nov. 22), Kael Ngu for Spider-Woman #1 (releasing Nov. 29), Pete Woods for Venom #27 (releasing Nov. 1), Declan Shalvey for White Widow #1 (releasing Nov. 1), and Ivan Tao for X-Men #28 (releasing Nov. 1).

Additionally, variants by Marc Aspinall for Scarlet Witch #10 (releasing Nov. 1), Stephanie Hans for Black Panther #6 (releasing Nov. 8), Bill Sienkiewicz for Guardians of the Galaxy #8 (releasing Nov. 8), and E.M. Gist for Wolverine #39 (releasing Nov. 22) will be revealed at a later date.

Marvel prepares for the death of Moon Knight

On July 17, 2023, Marvel Comics announced Jed MacKay and Alessandro Cappuccio are creating a three-part epic titled The Last Days of Moon Knight. The storyline is said to bring Marc Spector’s recent journey to a “climatic end” while also marking the “beginning of his next chapter.”

“Almost all the pieces are now on the board—on one side, Moon Knight and his allies in the Midnight Mission, and on the other, the Black Spectre, his creatures, and his plan for New York,” MacKay told Marvel. “We’ve been building towards this confrontation since #19, and starting with MOON KNIGHT #28, Moon Knight and the Black Spectre go to war. It’s not just a question of victory, but survival itself. The Midnight Mission is already cloaked in the black of mourning…”

Featuring cover art by Stephen Segovia, Moon Knight #28 releases on Oct. 18, 2023, from Marvel Comics.