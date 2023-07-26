Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant Trailer Welcomes Kamala Khan to the X-Men

Marvel Comics has released an official trailer for Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant, the upcoming four-issue limited series in which Kamala Khan will be reborn as a member of the X-Men.

The trailer’s description invites True Believers to “[w]itness the start of an eXtraordinary new Marvel Comics era.” Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant launches late this coming August. The series is written by Iman Vellani — who plays Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and Sabir Pirzada. Carlos Gómez and Adam Gorham draw the four-part series, which features main covers by Miles Morales/Spider-Man co-creator Sara Pichelli.

Check out the trailer for Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant below:

Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant re-defines Kamala Khan

Kamala Khan’s recent death within the pages of Amazing Spider-Man serves as the catalyst for her new series. Kamala will be revived during the events of the X-Men’s Hellfire Gala, thus confirming that she is both an Inhuman and a mutant in the mainstream Marvel Universe. (For the uninitiated, Krakoa’s resurrection tech only works on mutants.) However, with the “Fall of X” also kicking off, Ms. Marvel already has her work cut out for her as a newly minted X-Man.

In addition to the trailer, Marvel has revealed Sara Pichelli’s cover art for the first three issues of Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant. The publisher has also revealed the synopses for issues #1 and #2. Check all that out below:

Kamala Khan is back… and she’s an X-Man! That’s right—the good news is that fresh off her world-saving death, Kamala has been brought back via Krakoan Resurrection Technology! What a way to learn that she’s a mutant! The bad news is her debut at the Hellfire Gala didn’t go exactly as planned, and now all of mutantkind are being hunted worldwide! Into this world of hate and fear, Kamala has a secret mission to pull off for the X-Men, all the while struggling to acclimate to this new part of her identity!

Undercover under Orchis’ nose! Ms. Marvel’s mission makes her a target for Orchis, but they have no idea they’re looking for a completely normal teenage girl in their summer science program. Thankfully, Iron Man and Emma Frost are able to stop by and show Kamala how to fly under the radar!

Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant #1 goes on sale Wednesday, Aug. 30. Issue #2 goes on sale on Sept. 27, followed by issue #3 on Oct. 25. The fourth and final issue will likely arrive in late November.