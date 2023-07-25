Wonder Woman: DC Announces New Amazons Attack Event Starring Nubia, Mary Marvel

Queen Nubia, Mary Marvel, Wonder Girl, and more are declaring war on the world in a new DC Comics event spinning out of the pages of Wonder Woman, Amazons Attack.

Announced during San Diego Comic-Con, per ComicBook, Amazons Attack is a new DC event launching in Oct. 2023. Written by Josie Campbell and illustrated by Vasco Georgiev, Amazons Attack (which is also the name of a 2007 miniseries by Will Pfeifer and Pete Woods) will see Queen Nubia lead Wonder Girl/Yara Flor, Faruka II, and Mary Marvel into battle against governmental hierarchy following the introduction of new anti-Amazon legislation.

“After the shocking events in Wonder Woman, the Amazons are now fighting for a world that no longer wants them!” the official solicitation for Amazons Attack #1 reads. “Led by their fearless Queen Nubia, a ragtag group of Amazons featuring Wonder Girl and Faruka II frantically searches for answers as their existence and way of life are threatened. Will the tribes survive their new reputation? Find out in this roller coaster of a debut issue! Brought to you by rising stars Josie Campbell (The New Champion of Shazam!) and Vasco Georgiev (Batman: Urban Legends), this series promises to be an action-packed adventure featuring the greatest warrior women in the DCU!”

How Wonder Woman’s New Series Leads Into Amazons Attack

Diana Prince’s new Dawn of DC series officially launches on Sept. 19, 2023, from writer Tom King and artist Daniel Sampere. Solicitation information for the series’ first issue indicates an Amazon Safety Act, which restricts any and all Amazons from entering the United States, will be passed after a mysterious Amazonian is accused of murder. Diana will have to uncover the truth behind the murder, all while dealing with a dangerous task force instructed to remove all Amazonian “threats” by any means necessary.

Solicitation information for the second issue further hints that Diana will have to battle Steve Trevor in order to restore proper balance to the world.

Amazons Attack #1 features cover art by Clayton Henry and variant covers by Georgiev, Mike Deodato Jr., Taj Tenfold, and Meghan Hetrick. The issue releases on Oct. 24, 2023, from DC Comics.