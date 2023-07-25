Marvel Comics Announces New Timeless One-Shot for 2023

This December, Marvel Comics‘ annual year-ending one-shot Timeless returns to show readers the “dark future of the Marvel Universe.”

As announced at San Diego Comic-Con, the third iteration of Timeless #1 comes from the writing duo of Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing (Guardians of the Galaxy). They take over for writer Jed MacKay, who penned the previous two one-shots. Kelly and Lanzing are joined on Timeless #1 2023 by artist Juann Cabal (Cosmic Ghost Rider).

Check out Kael Ngu’s cover art for Timeless #1 2023 below:

What is Timeless #1 2023 about?

“In this world that’s been doomed by the hubris of its heroes, only one battle remains,” an official description for this year’s Timeless one-shot reads. “Fans will witness the final struggle of Earth’s only surviving super hero as he sets out to end the rule of a cruel god-like being that’s been shaped by some of the most powerful forces in the Marvel Universe. Like previous TIMELESS installments, this ambitious saga will also contain shocking glimpses into the next year of Marvel storytelling including the very events that kick off the inevitable chain of events that led to end of the age of heroes!”

Marvel’s description continues, “In a devastating future born from the choices of today, all of time and space is threatened by the ascension of an ancient evil. The Immortal Moon Knight has risen — a nightmare borne of StarkTech, the Eternal Machine, and the God of the Moon — and now all of Earth bows before his overwhelming power! But one man stands against Khonshu’s coming tide of chaos: Power Man, the Marvel Universe’s final living super hero. But who is Power Man — and how did he come to wield the unstable powers of the Sentry, the Hulk, and the Iron Fist? What dark, deeply personal conflict underpins this mind-bending apocalypse? And at the end of the line, can the Marvel Universe ever truly be saved?”

Timeless #1 2023 goes on sale Dec. 27 from Marvel Comics.