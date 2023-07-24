Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Gets Prequel Comic From DC

DC has announced Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Special #1, a new comic book one-shot that acts as a prequel to the upcoming DC (Extended) Universe film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Per DC’s October 2023 solicitations, the 64-page Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Special #1 features three separate stories that serve to bridge the gap between the 2018 DCEU film Aquaman and its upcoming sequel. The one-shot is written by the team of Tim Seeley, Joey Esposito, and Ethan Sacks. It is illustrated by the team of Miguel Mendonca, Ray-Anthony Height, and Scot Eaton. Ivan Reis provides the main cover art. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Special #1 will also ship with a variant cover by Jim Cheung, a 1:25 variant cover by Belen Ortega, a photo variant cover, and a blank sketch variant.

Check out Ivan Reis’ cover for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Special #1 below:

What is Aquaman 2’s prequel comic about?

The one-shot’s official solicitation text reads as follows: “Discover the shocking events that connect the smash-hit Aquaman movie to the eagerly anticipated Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom! Aquaman balances his duties as king and as a member of the Justice League, all while planning a wedding! Black Manta is on the hunt for Atlantean tech to help rebuild his armor! Orm plots to escape his Atlantean prison! Three action-packed tales crammed into a single special!”

Lost Kingdom itself is currently slated to hit the silver screen in December. The sequel sees Aquaman helmer James Wan return to the director’s chair. Meanwhile, Jason Momoa reprises his longtime role as the DCEU’s Arthur Curry/Aquaman. On that note, however, Lost Kingdom actually serves as the symbolic end of the DCEU before it is rebooted into the DCU. The first DCU film will be James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy, which flies into theaters in July 2025.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Special #1 goes on sale Tuesday, Oct. 31 from DC. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is scheduled to open in theaters on Wednesday, Dec. 20.