Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin Is Getting a Sequel From IDW

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin is getting a sequel, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin II – Re-Evolution, from IDW Publishing.

Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con by IGN, The Last Ronin II launches in December 2023 from IDW Publishing. The series brings back the creative team from the Last Ronin, including writers Kevin Eastman and Tom Waltz, artists Ben Bishop, Esau Escorza, and Isaac Escorza, colorist Edgar Delgado, and letterer Shawn Lee.

“The incredible surprise on coming out of the end of that journey [The Last Ronin], was the opportunity to continue to tell stories beyond that ending,” Eastman said. “All new characters, in a whole new universe to really sink our teeth into and the best part – with all the original crew back to make sure we get it right. I can’t wait for you to see what we have in store for them.”

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin, Explained

The first issue of the five-issue Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin limited series released in Oct. 2020. The storyline is set in a dark future where Michelangelo is the only Ninja Turtle still alive after the Foot Clan has all but destroyed New York City. Seeking vengeance, Michelangelo then declares a one-turtle war against Shredder’s grandson.

The final issue of The Last Ronin introduced four new turtles — Yi, Uno, Odyn, and Moja — who will be the focus of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin II – Re-Evolution. Casey Jones and April O’Neil’s daughter, Casey Marie Jones, will help guide them as the team attempts to bring order back into the world.

“When Kevin Eastman and I got together to adapt and update the future TMNT outline that he and Peter Laird had written together in 1987, our hope was always that we’d be creating an evergreen tale that longtime TMNT fans would enjoy for years to come,” Waltz said. “Little did we know — and much to our absolute pleasure — The Last Ronin would become a publishing sensation, a New York Times bestseller, far surpassing our initial hopes and expectations. And not only was it successful, it offered Kevin and I the opportunity to revisit what we’ve lovingly come to call the Roninverse in the form of prequels and sequels — first with Lost Years/Lost Day, and now with The Last Ronin II – Re-Evolution.

“I couldn’t be more excited and humbled to help bring the next generation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to the world… awesome new stories and characters that stand firmly and respectfully atop the shoulders of the beloved legacy of their original namesakes. We’re gonna have our pizza and eat it too!”

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin II – Re-Evolution #1 releases on December 13, 2023, from IDW Publishing.