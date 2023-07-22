DC Comics Wins Big at 2023 Eisner Awards

Held annually at San Diego Comic-Con, the Eisner Awards are one of the most prestigious honors in American comics, comparable to the Academy Awards. The 2023 Eisner Awards found DC Comics cleaning up, with wins in most of the major categories going to books set in the DC Universe.

What Eisner Awards Did DC Comics Win?

The Eisner for Best Short Story went to “Finding Batman” from the DC Pride 2022 special. Written by Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy, with art by J. Bone, the autobiographical story (which is available for free on DC Comics’ website) details how Conroy tapped into his own battles with prejudice as a gay man to find his voice as the Dark Knight. The win was bittersweet, however, given Conroy’s passing in November 2022.

The Eisner for Best Single Issue/One-Shot went to Batman: One Bad Day: The Riddler by Tom King and Mitch Gerads. The Riddler focused story was part of a miniseries devoted to profiling Batman’s greatest enemies through 64-page one-shots.

Tom King was also honored as part of the creative team behind The Human Target, which won the Eisner for Best Limited Series. Greg Smallwood, the artist on The Human Target, also won Best Penciler/Inker for his work on the book.

The Nightwing comic by Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo was another big winner this year, winning Best Continuing Series. Redondo was also honored as Best Cover Artist, for his work on Nightwing.

James Tynion IV won the award for Best Writer for his work on multiple titles, including the DC horror series The Nice House on the Lake and the Sandman Universe series Nightmare Country. Colorist Jordie Bellaire won the Eisner for Best Coloring for her work on The Nice House on the Lake and Suicide Squad: Blaze, among other books.

A complete list of all the 2023 Eisner Award winners can be found at the Comic-Con International website.