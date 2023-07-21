DC’s Outsiders Return in New Series Starring Batwoman, Luke Fox

Batwoman and Luke Fox are starring in a new DC Comics Outsiders series written by Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing.

Announced by DC Comics during the Gotham panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Outsiders is a new 12-issue series launching in Nov. 2023. Written by Batman Beyond: Neo-Gothic’s Kelly and Lanzing (collectively known as the Hivemind), the series is illustrated by Robert Carey.

“DC has had so many crises…universes that have fallen apart,” said Kelly during the panel per Popverse. “What could have survived? What could have fallen in the cracks?”

Lanzing also tweeted, “The Hivemind’s digging into the darkest forgotten corners of the DC Universe for twelve issues of truly weird pop-culture adventure archeology. This book is an impossible dream.”

Who Are The Outsiders?

According to DC, the new Outsiders team will consist of Kate Kane/Batwoman, Luke Fox/Batwing, and a new version of the Drummer. The trio is hardly the first to ever take on the Outsiders’ name, however. Originally created by Mike W. Barr and Jim Aparo, the first Outsiders team made their debut in 1983’s The Brave and the Bold #200.

Founded by Batman, this group consisted of Metamorpho, Geo-Force, Katana, Black Lightning, and Halo. At the time, Batman had quit the Justice League and established the Outsiders to operate in ways other superhero teams could not. The Outsiders’ roster has changed countless times over the years, including Nightwing, Catwoman, Duke Thomas, and many more.

DC’s New Outsiders Series Spins Out of Gotham War

The new Outsiders series follows the events of Gotham War, an upcoming crossover that will see Batman and Catwoman battle one another for the heart of Gotham City. The event officially begins on Aug. 29, 2023, with an opening one-shot Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War – Battle Lines #1 by writers Chip Zdarsky and Toni Howard and artists Mike Hawthorne and Adriano Di Benedetto.

Gotham War will continue to play out in subsequent issues of Batman and Catwoman, along with a two-issue Red Hood special from writer Matthew Rosenberg with artist Nikola Čižmešija and a closing one-shot, Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War – Scorched Earth #1.

Outsiders #1 features cover and variant cover art by Roger Cruz and other variants by Christian Ward and Dan Mora. The issue releases in Nov. 2023 from DC Comics.