Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham Trailer Promises a Twisted Take on the Dark Knight

DC has revealed an official trailer for Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham, the upcoming Black Label series from writer/artist Rafael Grampá (Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child) and colorist Matheus Lopes (Batgirl).

Gargoyle of Gotham launches later this year as a four-issue bimonthly series. The “grim and terrifying” comic centers on a version of the Dark Knight who has decided to abandon his identity as Bruce Wayne and live as Batman on a full-time basis. “Rafael Grampá’s twisted vision of the Dark Knight begins in September,” the trailer’s official description reads.

What to expect from Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham

Gargoyle of Gotham was initially announced in June as part of the mature-readers DC Black Label imprint. Per DC, the series “brings Grampá’s twisted vision of both the Dark Knight and the city of Gotham to life in a tale that reaches its icy black tendrils into the deepest and darkest corners of human nature to leave you gasping for breath — and begging for more!”

An official description for Gargoyle of Gotham reads as follows:

In a Gotham City where every day feels darker and more irredeemable than the last, Batman makes a definitive choice -- to kill off the Bruce Wayne identity for good and embrace the cape and cowl full-time. But though he knows the streets of Gotham, Batman will soon come to find that he hardly knows himself. A serial killer is on the loose, and while the murder victims seem random at first, every clue draws Batman closer to the terrifying truth -- that they are all connected, not just to each other, but to him as well. When an all-new rogues gallery of utterly depraved villains begins to emerge from the depths of the city, Batman will have to contend with the very nature of evil -- including that which lurks in the darkest corners of his own heart -- to face what is coming for the city he has sworn to protect.

“When his origin was introduced in Batman #1 in the 1940s, Bruce Wayne swore revenge by the spirits of his murdered parents and — driven by his belief in an omen — became Batman,” Grampá said. “For me, this subtle aspect of Bruce’s belief system has always been the fundamental core of Batman, and through that lens I recognized this untold story. Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham explores ‘who he is and why he came to be.’ It makes my dream of bringing my own interpretation of Batman to life a reality as I delve into the darkest corners of his essence. I sincerely hope readers enjoy the ride.”

Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #1 goes on sale Sept. 16.