Marvel’s Jean Grey Goes Old School on Derrick Chew Variant Cover

Marvel Comics has revealed acclaimed artist Derrick Chew’s variant cover for August’s Jean Grey #1.

Chew’s variant shows Jean rocking her classic Marvel Girl costume as she “unleashes the full might of her telekinetic mutant gifts.” Jean Grey #1 itself is due to hit comic shops on Wednesday, Aug. 23 as the first issue in a four-part limited series. The series is written by legendary X-Men writer Louise Simonson and illustrated by Bernard Chang. Issue #1 features a main cover by Amy Reeder.

Check out Derrick Chew’s variant cover for Jean Grey #1 below:

What is Jean Grey’s new solo series about?

Jean Grey’s latest solo series is part of Marvel‘s “Fall of X” event. The House of Ideas promises that readers will “experience a rousing exploration of Jean’s dramatic history as she revisits her past to find the key to guiding mutantkind out of the FALL OF X!”

“After the events of the Hellfire Gala, Jean’s life is in shambles. Mutantkind is in dire straits — and there’s nothing this founding X-Man can do,” the solicitation text for Jean Grey #1 reads. “She’ll have to save herself first. And that means looking into her past — for the moment when it all went wrong — in a desperate attempt to save her and all Krakoa’s future. Legendary writer Louise Simonson returns to the X-Men with a story full of fan-favorite moments, heartrending revelations and pulse-pounding devastation!”

Following issue #1’s release on Aug. 23, Jean Grey #2 will bow on Wednesday, Sept. 27. That issue’s solicitation text reads as follows: “The Dark Phoenix has haunted Jean Grey since it emerged from Jamaica Bay. But what if the Phoenix had chosen … someone else? The love story of Cyclops and Jean Grey is one of the most beloved in Marvel Comics’ history. Now witness a legendary creator break their hearts — and their minds. But this is no ‘what if.’ Jean Grey is not where she is meant to be … and neither is the rest of mutantkind. Stunning secrets will be revealed as Jean Grey lays the groundwork for her next shocking appearance in ‘Fall of X’!”