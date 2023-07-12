Marvel’s Stormbreakers Highlight the MU’s Pets in New Variant Cover Series

This August, Marvel’s Stormbreakers celebrate the Marvel Universe’s super-powered pets with a collection of special variant covers.

August 2023 sees the launch of Marvel Unleashed, a new four-part limited series from writer Kyle Starks and artist Jesús Hervás. In Marvel Unleashed, the team of Throg the Frog of Thunder, Redwing the Falcon, Chewie the Cat Flerken, Lucky the Pizza Dog, Bats the Ghost Dog, and D-Dog join forces to save Lockjaw from the clutches of Kraven the Hunter. To mark the occasion, existing Marvel titles will ship with a total of eight pet-themed variant covers throughout the month. These variants come courtesy of the 2023 class of Marvel’s Stormbreakers: Elena Casagrande, Nic Klein, Jan Bazaldua, Chris Allen, Martin Coccolo, Lucas Werneck, Federico Vicentini, and C.F. Villa.

The full collection of variant covers and their issues’ respective release dates can be found below:

On Sale 8/2

DOCTOR STRANGE #6 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Nic Klein

Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Nic Klein X-MEN #25 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by C.F. Villa

On Sale 8/9

CAPTAIN MARVEL: DARK TEMPEST #2 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Lucas Werneck

On Sale 8/23

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #32 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Jan Bazaldua

Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Jan Bazaldua BLACK PANTHER #3 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Chris Allen

Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Chris Allen INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #9 Stormbreakers Variant by Martín Cóccolo

Stormbreakers Variant by Martín Cóccolo VENOM #24 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Elena Casagrande

On Sale 8/30

INCREDIBLE HULK #3 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Federico Vicentini

What to expect from Marvel Unleashed

“When Kraven abducts Lockjaw at the same time a local scientist mixed up with A.I.M. goes missing, it’s up to Throg the Frog of Thunder, Redwing the Falcon, Chewie the Cat Flerken, Lucky the Pizza Dog, Bats the Ghost Dog and their scrappy new ally D-Dog to save the day,” the official solicitation text for Marvel Unleashed #1 reads. “But there’s more to this case than meets the eye, and something infernal lurks in the shadows. Can feathers, fangs and claws stand against one of the deadliest foes in the Marvel Universe?”

Marvel Unleashed #1 goes on sale on Wednesday, Aug. 23 from Marvel Comics.