Thunderbolts Marvel ongoing series

Thunderbolts: The Winter Soldier Leads Black Widow, Shang-Chi in Marvel’s New Series

By Brandon Schreur

Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier is leading a new team of Thunderbolts in a new ongoing Marvel Comics series.

Releasing in December 2023, Thunderbolts is a new ongoing Marvel series from writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing (Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain America). Illustrated by Geraldo Borges, Thunderbolts will see Bucky lead an all-new squad of the titular, oftentimes villainous team. Other members include Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff, Sharon Carter/Destroyer, Yelena Belova/White Widow, Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, John Walker/U.S. Agent, and Shang-Chi.

What Is Marvel’s New Thunderbolts Series About?

Picking up where the recent Captain America: Cold War event left off, Thunderbolts will see Bucky reluctantly working with the enigmatic Contessa Valentina Allegra De Fontaine, a character created by Jim Steranko in 1967 and is portrayed by Julia Louis-Dreyfus in the MCU. Together, they will assemble a new team of anti-heroes to go after a number of notorious villains, including Red Skull, Kingpin, and Doctor Doom.

“Welcome to Operation: Worldstrike!” Kelly and Lanzing said of the series. “The Hivemind is wildly excited to continue the saga we began with Carmen Carnero in Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty — while also starting anew with a dangerous and unpredictable cast from across the Marvel Universe. The call has gone out to all those who call the shadows their home; every spy, assassin, and renegade has a part to play in Bucky Barnes’ all-encompassing and uncompromising hit on the singular, monstrous living symbol of fascism: the Red Skull. Alongside our old friend Geraldo Borges, we’re taking this opportunity to tell a very different kind of team book. This is a whole new era for the Thunderbolts and it starts with a four-part espionage epic, an ever-shifting cast and a single overarching goal: to tear down a century of Nazi evil with justice like lightning.”

Thunderbolts #1 features a promotional variant cover by Mahmud Asrar. Marvel will reveal the official cover for the series’ first issue at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

Thunderbolts #1 releases in December 2023 from Marvel Comics. 

