TMNT Crossover With Stranger Things In New Comic

In the realm of toys and action figures, Playmates has already released two series of Stranger Things x TMNT figures. Now, IDW and Dark Horse Comics are teaming up for a new four-issue comic book crossover event: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Stranger Things.

Writer Cameron Chittock and artist Fero Pe are the creative team for this crossover, which brings Eleven, Max, Dustin, Mike, Will, and Lucas to New York in 1985 as they try to take a break from the insanity of their hometown, Hawkins. However, it won’t be long before the kids run into the Heroes in a Half Shell. And the common threat that unites these characters is “both bizarre and familiar.”

Cover by Fero Pe.

“I’ve loved the Ninja Turtles for quite literally as long as I can remember, and part of the brilliant alchemy of Stranger Things is that, ever since that first binge, it’s felt like it’s always been there,” said Chittock in a statement. “That’s a testament to Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird, and the Duffer brothers who tell stories that grab hold of you and don’t let go. Bringing their creations together is a surreal thrill, and we’re striving to fill every issue with moments worthy of their lofty standards. I can’t wait for fans to join us in 1985 to find out what’s lurking underneath New York.”

Cover by Jorge Corona.

“It feels incredible to be the artist of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Stranger Things,” added Pe. “For the art on this project, I wanted to do something unique, inspired by the era when the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were created and the setting of the Stranger Things series. It’s a style close to the first Turtles comics from Mirage. I hope that the fans of both worlds enjoy it very much!”

Cover by Jenn Woodall.

Pe will provide the primary cover for #1, which will also feature covers by Jorge Corona, Jenn Woodall, and Adam Gorham. Rafael Albuquerque and Daniel Warren Johnson will also provide special retailer incentive covers for the miniseries.

Cover by Adam Gorham.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Stranger Things #1 will hit comic book stores in July.

What do you think about this comic book crossover event? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Stranger Things: The Other Side (Graphic Novel Volume 1)

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.