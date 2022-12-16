Exclusive Preview: Wolverine #28

Wolverine has died and come back to life before, but this time is different. Something within Logan has gone horribly wrong, and he’s been resurrected as a savage killer who is completely under the control of Beast. In fact, Beast may have had a hand in Logan’s murder and his current mental state. Between this and Beast’s secret prison in recent issues of X-Force, Hank McCoy’s happy-go-lucky persona seems like a thing of the distant past. But what’s going to happen when Logan finally recovers his mind? Wolverine #28.

In Superhero Hype’s exclusive preview for Wolverine #28, writer Benjamin Percy and artist Juan Jose Ryp briefly show us Logan struggling with his unquenchable rage. In this state, Logan is little more than a weapon, and Beast is more than willing to use him against the enemies of Krakoa…or his own personal adversaries.

Here’s the official description from Marvel:

“WOLVERINE DESCENDS INTO THE PIT! The Pit of Exile on Krakoa is the ultimate punishment for mutants who break the laws of mutantdom—and WOLVERINE’s just cursed himself to its depths! But what is really at stake, and what does KRAKOA itself know that BEAST does not about Logan’s SECRET MISSIONS?“

You can read the full preview in our gallery below. Wolverine #28 will hit comic book stores on Wednesday, December 21.

1/3 Wolverine #28 cover Cover illustrated by Leinil Francis Yu, with colors by Romulo Fajardo Jr..

2/3 Wolverine #28 page 1 Pages illustrated by Juan Jose Ryp, with colors by Frank D'Armata, and letters by Cory Petit.



3/3 Wolverine #28 page 2

