Exclusive Preview: Daredevil #6

There’s a war brewing between The Hand and The Fist, and Daredevil and Elektra are at the heart of it. In fact, one of the main reasons Elektra took on the Daredevil identity for herself was to get Matt Murdock to trust her again. She needed Matt’s love and devotion to revive The Fist, and now they are husband and wife for the first time. But there’s no time for a honeymoon in the Marvel Universe. They still have to stop The Hand, and now they have the Avengers gunning for them in Daredevil #6.

In the last issue, Matt and Elektra took their plans to the next level. By marrying each other as part of a special ceremony, they have given their followers in The Fist superhuman powers of their own. Additionally, Matt and Elektra staged a breakout at a prison for supervillains in the hope of recruiting them for The Fist. That’s why the Avengers are on their trail. .

In Superhero Hype’s exclusive preview for Daredevil #6, writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Rafael De Latorre slow things down as the Marvel Universe’s most prominent psychologist, Doc Samson, analyzes The Fist’s new supervillain recruits. Some of them are more suitable than others. Meanwhile, Elektra leads a mission at the G8 summit to prevent The Hand from replacing world leaders with their puppets. And if she fails, Armageddon is right around the corner.

Here’s the official description from Marvel:

“In the most shocking issue of Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto’s landmark DAREDEVIL epic yet, Elektra finds herself at the center of an international incident that threatens to put her, Matt Murdock and everything they hold dear on a collision course with the Avengers – after which, things may never be the same!“

You can read the full preview in our gallery below. Daredevil #6 will hit comic book stores on Wednesday, December 7.

1/5 Daredevil #6 cover Cover illustrated by Marco Checchetto and colored by Matthew Wilson.

2/5 Daredevil #6 page 1 Pages illustrated by Rafael De Latorre, with colors by Matthew Wilson, and letters by VC's Clayton Cowles.



3/5 Daredevil #6 page 2

4/5 Daredevil #6 page 3



5/5 Daredevil #6 page 4

